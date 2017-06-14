Nationals to Proceed with 108th Congressional Baseball Game

WASHINGTON — The Washington Nationals, in the wake of a shooting of a Republican congressman in Alexandria, will proceed with the 108th Annual Congressional Baseball Game at Nationals Park on Thursday.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana, along with a lobbyist, congressional staffer and two Capitol Police officers, were shot while practicing for the game in Alexandria Wednesday morning.

Scalise and four others were taken to a nearby hospital, police say. Scalise was undergoing surgery, though his injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

The shooter, identified as 66-year-old James T. Hodgkinson, was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

“It has been our honor to host the Congressional Baseball Game at Nationals Park the last nine years,” the Nationals said in a statement. “This bipartisan event shows baseball’s power to bring people together. Our thoughts and prayers are with those wounded today and their families. We look forward to hosting the 108th Annual Congressional Baseball Game at Nationals Park tomorrow evening.”

My thoughts & prayers are w/ the victims & their families effected by the senseless act of violence at the Congressional Baseball Practice! — Bryce Harper (@Bharper3407) June 14, 2017

Tickets for the event can be purchased at Nationals.com.

Follow CBS D.C. on Twitter