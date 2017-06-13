Redskins promote Doug Williams in front office restructure, but don’t call him a GM

WASHINGTON — The Redskins have promoted former Super Bowl MVP quarterback Doug Williams to senior vice president of player personnel, part of an overall restructuring of the front office in the wake of former general manager Scot McCloughan’s March 9 firing.

“I’m just fortunate to be standing here and I certainly appreciate that,” said Williams, who previously was a senior personnel executive. “About four years ago I got a chance to come back. And it’s like coming back home for me.”

Williams interviewed with team president Bruce Allen last month and laid out a plan to make the front office more efficient. It wasn’t until Monday, after returning from a weekend event in the Bahamas, that Williams learned the Redskins chose his vision over at least a dozen candidates inside and outside of the organization. The announcement was made at Redskins Park on Tuesday morning.

Williams proposed his new role to Allen. He didn’t want any part of being a true general manager, where duties tend to sprawl and focusing on football operations can be a difficult juggling act.

“It was important to me,” Williams said. “And this is the honest God’s truth: We had a general manager. It didn’t work out that well. A general manager has his hand in everything…My job is to control [the front office]. And I think if we do a good job, no matter what happens, we all get credit for what this football team does.”

Eric Schaffer, the team’s general counsel, was promoted to vice president of football operations. He is the team’s chief contract negotiator and was previously VP of football administration.

Williams also reshuffled his college scouting staff. Kyle Smith, the son for former NFL executive A.J. Smith and Bruce Allen confidant, is the new director of college scouting. Kyle Smith is in his eighth season with Washington and was promoted from area scout. He replaces Scott Campbell, the director of college scouting since 2015 and a member of the organization for 17 years.

Campbell, in turn, slides into Williams’ old role as senior player personnel executive. He took over primary NFL draft duties when McCloughan was fired on March 9 – and handled much of that work even before that. Tim Gribble, another Redskins area scout, was promoted to Kyle Smith’s top assistant.

“We wanted someone with unquestionable character, great leadership skills, a presence and a great teammate for everyone around him,” Allen said. “And that pointed to Doug.”

