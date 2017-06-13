NSFW: Lipreading With Daniel Murphy and the Umpire

WASHINGTON — Serving as a professional umpire/official requires the precision of a surgeon, the patience of a saint and the endurance of a marathoner. Sometimes that’s too much to ask.

MASN broadcast cameras caught a wild exchange between Washington Nationals second baseman Daniel Murphy and field umpire Alan Porter on Tuesday night that wasn’t for the young or impressionable.

Here’s the part that caught everyone’s attention (Warning: it isn’t hard to read lips):

So 2b Umpire Alan Porter just told Daniel Murphy "F– you" when asked to shift in #nats game. @FightinHydrant and I are aghast. pic.twitter.com/jrd2QKPN6G — Steve Weddle (@steveweddle) June 13, 2017

It turns out, looking at the longer clip, that Porter had positioned himself between Murphy and the plate. Murphy appears to have politely asked Porter to move one way or the other. Porter appears to have declined in hyphenated fashion:

After the half inning was over, Murphy could be seen in the home dugout explaining to teammates what happened. Meanwhile, hot takes were gathering across the MLB universe.

First, Dan Kolko from MASN weighed in:

Yea, this seems fairly unprofessional to me. Both the refusal to move, and the attitude. Players talk that way to umps, they're ejected. https://t.co/Hugmy3sD1c — Dan Kolko (@masnKolko) June 13, 2017

MLB insider Keith Law also blasted Porter:

Former Nats pitcher Dan Haren responded to Law, actually acknowledging that Porter is one of the more balanced umpires in the game, making the situation even more bizarre:

@steveweddle @FightinHydrant Alan Porter is one of the good ones actually — dan haren (@ithrow88) June 14, 2017

It’s entirely possible that Porter and Murphy have a contentious history, or that Murphy said something, in some way, that offended the umpire. On any given play, they both have jobs to do, so it’s understandable that those jobs sometimes conflict.

But, in Murphy’s defense, when Porter isn’t in the way, he worked magic in the field on Tuesday night:

Let’s just say, if you see Porter around town during the rest of the series, don’t ask him anything.

