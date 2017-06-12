Su’a Cravens Sells his Jersey Number for Huge Money

WASHINGTON — Su’a Cravens wore No. 36 in his rookie season for the Redskins after consulting with fans.

Cravens, a devoted fan of the late Redskins great Sean Taylor, refused to wear No. 21 out of respect for the former Redskins safety. But he held a vote online, and fans chose the No. 36, the number Taylor wore during the early stages of his career before switching to No. 21.

But the second-year safety won’t be wearing it for much longer.

That honor will be going to another hard-hitting safety, newcomer D.J. Swearinger, who has reportedly purchased the number from Cravens for the modest price of $75,000, per Michael Phillips of the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

That’s a lot of money (obviously).

As for Cravens, he’s switching to No. 30, per Phillips. Brian Mitchell wore No. 30 for the entirety of his career, including 10 years with Washington, and LaRon Landry donned the burgundy and gold three-zero.

Aside from that pair, the No. 30 has not enjoyed much success for the Redskins. The last five players to wear the number? David Bruton, Kyshoen Jarrett, E.J. Biggers, Crezdon Butler and D.J. Johnson.

So Cravens gets the chance to do something positive with a number that hasn’t seen much success recently, and he takes home a cool $75,000 for his troubles. Not a bad day at the office.

Follow Bryan Frantz and 106.7 The Fan on Twitter