‘Rick’ Barry’s Amazing Radio Fight with Rob Parker

Rick Barry and Rob Parker (yes, that Rob Parker) had the best radio fight over the weekend.

Barry called into Parker and Mark Willard’s Fox Sports Radio show on Saturday. The appearance got extremely contentious after Parker offered your garden variety LeBron-should-have-taken-the-shot (at the end of Game 3) take, earning himself a strong rebuke from Barry.

“LeBron was scoring all game, had a chance to make a play at the basket, and instead passed,” Parker said. “I think that’s what people were looking at.”

“He didn’t have a chance,” Barry said. “He was going against defense. There’s no guarantee he was gonna make it; there’s no guarantee he was gonna get fouled; and he had one of the best three-point shooters in the damn game (Kyle Korver) open and he threw it to him, so please get off his case.”

“C’mon, Rick,” Parker said. “Rick, you’ve got to stop.”

“No, you’ve got to stop, because you don’t know the game,” Barry chided. “You don’t know the game and you should be ashamed of yourself.”

“Rick. No. No. No,” Parker went back. “I’ve been covering basketball forever.”

“I don’t care how long you’ve been covering it,” Barry said. “You didn’t play the game, and if you make that comment, you don’t know the game!”

Barry proceeded to call Parker “a loser,” triggering Parker to threaten to hang up the phone. Willard then pleaded to continue the interview: “I would still like to talk to Rick. Did he hang up? …He’s there?”

“I’m here,” Barry said. “I have to talk to a guy that’s a FOOL.”

Here's the original audio.

Or, you can do what I did (much more preferable) and listen to The Junkies listen to the audio.

As Cakes accurately described of Barry, “He’s SO Rick. He certainly lives up to his name of Rick Barry.”

