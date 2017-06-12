Redskins to announce front office restructuring Tuesday

WASHINGTON — The Redskins will announce changes to their front office on Tuesday morning, according to the team.

What that means, exactly, remains unclear. Washington fired general manager Scot McCloughan on March 9. But he brought no associates to the Redskins, who primarily kept the same front-office structure in place when it added McCloughan.

Washington team president Bruce Allen said on May 22 that the team could add as many as three positions to the front office.

“I’ve met people I’ve never worked with and it’s been a good period,” Allen said. “We’ve learned a lot about other strategies and structures around the league and it’s refreshing to hear their thoughts about the quality people we also have at Redskins Park.”

The announcement will come at 9 a.m. on Tuesday in Ashburn. Washington could promote senior personnel executive Doug Williams, the 1988 Super Bowl MVP for the Redskins when he quarterbacked them to a title.

Williams is entering his fourth year with the Washington front office. The Redskins could also give Alex Santos, director of pro personnel, and Scott Campbell, director of college scouting, new titles or promotions.

Santos is in his 12th season with the organization and has held his current role since 2014. Campbell is now in his 17th year with Washington and shifted to his current role in 2015.

The Redskins also ended last season with seven amateur scouts and two pro scouts.

One more key piece of the front office is Eric Schaffer, the vice president of football administration and the team’s general counsel. Schaffer is responsible for negotiating player and coach contracts, among many other duties. He has held his current role for 11 years and has been with the Redskins for 17 years.

