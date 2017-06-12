Nats’ Hagerstown Affiliate Wore the Wackiest Jerseys

WASHINGTON — Theme nights are fun. Who doesn’t like Star Wars Night at Nationals Park? Later this month, the Nationals will run a Game of Thrones Night, as well. That has potential.

But sometimes theme nights can go a bit far. Exhibit A: The Hagerstown Suns this weekend.

It was evidently Nickelodeon Night for the Nationals’ Single-A affiliate, and they didn’t shy away from the bit. No, they fully committed to the bit. Behold:

SAL All-Star 1B Aldrem Corredor showing off SpongeBob SquarePants-themed Patrick Star jerseys on Nickelodeon Night. @MiLBPromos @UniWatch pic.twitter.com/wloTK0oTcG — Hagerstown Suns ☀️⚾️ (@HagerstownSuns) June 10, 2017

Pink weekend at the @HagerstownSuns kicks off tomorrow. Check out what they'll be wearing pic.twitter.com/Bd1VQnKImR — Minor League Promos (@MiLBPromos) June 8, 2017

So, those are things that exist.

And what’s more, those things can be yours! The game-worn jerseys are being auctioned off.

Minor-league baseball wackiness has something of a cult following, and people love to collect the weird things the lower-level teams put out there. This should fit right in.

These jerseys would also appeal to those simply hoping to grab a piece of history before it happens. Sheldon Neuse, the Nats’ No. 6 prospect per MLB.com, has a game-worn jersey available. Anderson Franco (No. 13) and Blake Perkins (No. 14) are also options, as are several other possible future MLB stars.

Imagine if one of these players becomes the next big thing in major league baseball, and you not only have a game-worn jersey of theirs, but one of these game-worn jerseys. That would be something else, alright.

Follow Bryan Frantz and 106.7 The Fan on Twitter