Nats Draft Controversial Pitcher in 1st Round

WASHINGTON — The Nationals have a thinner farm system than they’ve had in years after offloading a trio of pitching prospects for now-injured center fielder Adam Eaton.
With the Nationals in desperate need of bullpen help, especially a closer, it seems likely they could part ways with more prospects ahead of the trade deadline. Which is to say the Nationals really need to nail a few draft picks in order to help restock.
They made the first step in that direction Monday, when they selected left-handed pitcher Seth Romero with the 25th pick of the 2017 draft.
Romero starred at Houston before he was kicked off the team for conduct detrimental to the team. His potential is immense, but he slid down in the first round for a reason. Whether he’s learned from his problems remains to be seen, but if he has, the Nationals appear to have grabbed another steal late in the first round.
While it’s ultimately unlikely the 2017 pick will be a 2017 MLB player, it’s possible the Nationals go that route if they want to get him some early experience while, in theory, giving their bullpen a much-needed boost.
