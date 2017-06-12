Nats Draft Controversial Pitcher in 1st Round

WASHINGTON — The Nationals have a thinner farm system than they’ve had in years after offloading a trio of pitching prospects for now-injured center fielder Adam Eaton.

With the Nationals in desperate need of bullpen help, especially a closer, it seems likely they could part ways with more prospects ahead of the trade deadline. Which is to say the Nationals really need to nail a few draft picks in order to help restock.

They made the first step in that direction Monday, when they selected left-handed pitcher Seth Romero with the 25th pick of the 2017 draft.

Romero starred at Houston before he was kicked off the team for conduct detrimental to the team. His potential is immense, but he slid down in the first round for a reason. Whether he’s learned from his problems remains to be seen, but if he has, the Nationals appear to have grabbed another steal late in the first round.

The #Nats just took Seth Romero at No. 25. I love it. Lots of baggage (kicked off his college team twice). But the dude has top-10 talent. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) June 13, 2017

Seth Romero is a 21-yr-old LHP who got booted off Houston's college roster. Was leading nation w/ 15.72 K/9 at time. 290K in 226 innings. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) June 13, 2017

The #Nats are so good at drafting talent that should have gone way before it did. They did it again. Velo, plus CB. Legit arm. Well done. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) June 13, 2017

And, yes, Seth Romero is represented by … Scott Boras. — Mark Zuckerman (@MarkZuckerman) June 13, 2017

Talked to some who think Seth Romero could pitch in big leagues this year. Nationals could insert him in their pen late this year. — Michael Lananna (@mlananna) June 13, 2017

Two SPs who could pitch in MLB out of bullpen THIS SEASON with teams that just took them: JB Bukauskas #Astros & Seth Romero #Nationals — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) June 13, 2017

While it’s ultimately unlikely the 2017 pick will be a 2017 MLB player, it’s possible the Nationals go that route if they want to get him some early experience while, in theory, giving their bullpen a much-needed boost.

