Laughlin: Debate over. Sidney Crosby’s better than Ovechkin.

WASHINGTON — Once upon a time in the NHL, there was a hotly contested debate about who, between Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin, was the league’s best player.

The Pittsburgh Penguins won their second straight Stanley Cup, eliminating the Nashville Predators in Game 6 on Sunday, for their third championship in the Crosby era, and fifth in franchise history, perhaps settling that old debate once and for all.

So is the "who's better, Crosby or Ovechkin?" debate done yet? — COULSON (@jcoulson55) June 12, 2017

Sidney Crosby has won 3 Stanley Cups. Alex Ovechkin has never APPEARED in a conference final. It's no longer even debatable.#Pens#Caps — Craig (@WardenBear) June 12, 2017

I think after this the Crosby vs Ovechkin debate can be put to bed. — RâwGün (@1nkedOil) June 12, 2017

So can TSN and the NHL put the Crosby vs. Ovechkin thing to bed now? I think it's done. — DJ Phoenix (@DJPh03NiX) June 12, 2017

Remember the times when we compared Crosby and Ovechkin? Not even a contest anymore… 🙃 — Kyle Hoffman (@kylehoffman1012) June 12, 2017

Remember when Crosby vs. Ovechkin was an actual debate? #StanleyCup — Jordan Parhar (@jordanparhar) June 12, 2017

“I just think there’s something about this Penguins group led by Crosby,” Capitals analyst Craig Laughlin told The Sports Junkies on Monday.

“He’s now at the pinnacle,” he said. “We say, ‘Who’s the best player in the league?’ Well, there’s no doubt in our mind now. He is as good as anybody that has played, he’s won three Cups, he’s got all these accolades.”

To go with those accolades, Crosby is now a two-time Conn Smythe Trophy recipient (playoff MVP), a two-time Hart Trophy winner (MVP), two-time Rocket Richard Trophy winner (leading goal-scorer), two-time Art Ross Trophy winner (points leader), two-time Olympic gold medalist (Canada), and one-time World Championship, and World Junior Championship, gold medalist.

Sidney Crosby: 3 Stanley Cup wins, 2 Olympic gold medals, 1 World Championship gold medal and 1 World Junior Championship gold medal pic.twitter.com/SPXygUAa7g — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 12, 2017

Sidney Crosby is third in NHL history to win the Conn Smythe Trophy in consecutive years (Bernie Parent 1974-1975, Mario Lemieux 1991-1992). pic.twitter.com/nA0rgEjWHx — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) June 12, 2017

Sidney Crosby’s past 365 days:#StanleyCup x2

Conn Smythe x2#WCH2016 title & MVP

“Rocket” Richard Trophy Nominee: Hart & Ted Lindsay Award pic.twitter.com/ANO0OSbwF0 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) June 12, 2017

