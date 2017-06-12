Laughlin: Debate over. Sidney Crosby’s better than Ovechkin.

WASHINGTON — Once upon a time in the NHL, there was a hotly contested debate about who, between Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin, was the league’s best player.
The Pittsburgh Penguins won their second straight Stanley Cup, eliminating the Nashville Predators in Game 6 on Sunday, for their third championship in the Crosby era, and fifth in franchise history, perhaps settling that old debate once and for all.
“I just think there’s something about this Penguins group led by Crosby,” Capitals analyst Craig Laughlin told The Sports Junkies on Monday.
“He’s now at the pinnacle,” he said. “We say, ‘Who’s the best player in the league?’ Well, there’s no doubt in our mind now. He is as good as anybody that has played, he’s won three Cups, he’s got all these accolades.”
To go with those accolades, Crosby is now a two-time Conn Smythe Trophy recipient (playoff MVP), a two-time Hart Trophy winner (MVP), two-time Rocket Richard Trophy winner (leading goal-scorer), two-time Art Ross Trophy winner (points leader), two-time Olympic gold medalist (Canada), and one-time World Championship, and World Junior Championship, gold medalist.
