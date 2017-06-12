Caron Butler leaves fans on cliffhanger regarding Wizards job

WASHINGTON –– Mum’s the word for Caron Butler on possibly taking on a role as game analyst for the Wizards.

Currently, the former Wizards player can be seen and heard covering the NBA Finals all over the place — on TuneIn online radio, ESPN and TNT.

Soon, though, the Wizards are expected to announce a successor to longtime game analyst Phil Chenier, who after 33 years on the call will be taking on a different role within the organization.

During a 106.7 The Fan appearance with Chad Dukes on Monday, Butler was asked if he’s “had any conversations with the Wizards about doing anything with them next season in an announcing capacity.”

“Yeah, you know, that’s something that’s going to be addressed in the very near future,” Butler replied. “But I’m just doing what I’m doing right now with TuneIn and obviously floating around doing some stuff with ESPN, Turner, CBS and just enjoying that experience.”

Butler, 37, played 14 NBA seasons — including parts of five seasons on a Wizards team with Gilbert Arenas and Antawn Jamison — before retiring from the league following the 2015-16 season. He won an NBA championship with the Mavericks in 2011.

“But answers to that question will definitely come in the near future,” Butler reiterated.

Follow @ChrisLingebach and @1067TheFan on Twitter