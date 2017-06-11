WATCH: Wilmer Difo Should Stick to Baseball

WASHINGTON — It must be a great thrill for foreign-born MLB players to come to the U.S. and witness America’s obsessions with…football. A sport that is king literally nowhere else in the world.

Wilmer Difo is one such player who joined the Washington Nationals organization in 2010 as an international free agent. On Sunday, he slung the old pigskin around with teammates and trainers long before fans were in the stands.

Let’s just say that he should probably stick to slingin’ horsehides around instead (via @chelsea_janes):

Wilmer Difo learns to throw a football. A post shared by Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) on Jun 11, 2017 at 10:55am PDT

In unrelated news, does anyone want to play a game of Duck Hunt?

At one point in 2014, Nats assistant general manager and vice president of player development Doug Harris had this to say of him: “Difo is an above-average defender. He has got an above-average arm. He has got strength.”

Time and time again, Difo has displayed that arm strength and accuracy from the middle infield position. But throwing a baseball is far different from a football, as he found out this weekend.

Follow Brian Tinsman and 106.7 The Fan on Twitter.

[H/T Chris Thompson]