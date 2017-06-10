Man thinks he is winning race, man is actually losing race, man falls

WASHINGTON — The Atlanta Braves evidently have a promotion called “Beat The Freeze,” where the contestant races a superhero-styled character called, conveniently enough, “The Freeze.”

The contestant gets a lengthy head start, then The Freeze — basically just a guy in a costume who is really fast — races after him. (The Racing Presidents isn’t the world’s greatest promotion, but it’s at least a little more creative than this, right?)

Anyway, skip to Friday night. A contestant has a solid lead, The Freeze begins to make up ground, and then, well, roll tape:

this is the funniest thing that will happen at a sporting event this year pic.twitter.com/f6Yq9lErin — Joon Lee (@iamjoonlee) June 10, 2017

This is kind of like when football players drop the ball before they cross the goal line, except because the guy fell on his face after giving up the lead, it’s more like a player dropped the ball at the 1-yard-line, the opposing team scooped up the loose ball, then returned it for a 99-yard touchdown.

So for future contestants racing The Freeze, maybe don’t celebrate until the race is over? Or simpler yet, maybe just check to see where The Freeze is before you celebrate.

