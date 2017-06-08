Trea Turner Has More Steals Than Seven MLB Teams

WASHINGTON — Trea Turner has been stealing bases in bunches and Thursday night vs. the Baltimore Orioles was no exception. He stole a pair bases in his first time on base, turning a single into a “triple” as he has on a number of occasions recently.

In the second inning, Turner stole his third base, already tying the franchise record for ties in a single game with Nyjer Morgan, Ben Revere and Denard Span. The MLB record of six steals in a single game looked to be within reach.

Even if he doesn’t break the franchise or MLB record, Turner already has 21 steals on the season, good for second in baseball behind only Billy Hamilton (28) of the Cincinnati Reds.

Hamilton has nearly half of his team’s 59 stolen bases, playing for a squad that’s very aggressive on the basepaths. The Nats came into Thursday tied for sixth with 37 steals, with Turner commanding more than 50 percent of his team’s 41 stolen bases through four innings.

The impressive number is that Turner’s stolen base tally is greater than seven MLB teams, including the Orioles (last, 14) and the World Champion Chicago Cubs, who are tied with the New York Mets and Colorado Rockies with 16.

He is now tied with the Philadelphia Phillies at 21.

Here’s another look at that speed:

All in an inning's work for Trea Turner. pic.twitter.com/ALpbrq894p — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) June 8, 2017

As a bonus, Turner is also having a stellar night in the field and earning big-time praise from the press box:

I've covered SS who NEVER in their life made a play __for range behind 2d + pop-up + throw__ as good as 1 Trea Turner just made on Trumbo. — Thomas Boswell (@ThomasBoswellWP) June 9, 2017

