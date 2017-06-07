Wizards Fans Are So Sad JaVale McGee Might Win a Ring Before John Wall

WASHINGTON — Please never forget this roster:

That, of course, is the roster of the 2010-11 Washington Wizards. (Please also never forget that the man who assembled that roster, Ernie Grunfeld, remains in charge of Wizards’ personnel decisions.) It is an all-time bad collection of personalities, the type of locker room environment that is all but guaranteed to derail a young, impressionable star.

John Wall, a lad of barely 20 at the time of that season, somehow emerged relatively unscathed from the likes of Gilbert Arenas, Nick Young, Jordan Crawford, Andray Blatche and, of course, JaVale McGee.

Wall, the only player from that team to still be on the Wizards roster this season, has grown into one of the league’s premier players and citizens, earning heaps of praise for his on-court feats and off-court excellence.

Arenas is out of the NBA and in the headlines every so often for posting mind-blowingly inappropriate things on social media.

Young played for the Los Angeles Lakers this past season and has had his moments as a role player, but he’s most famous for his ill-fated relationship with rapper Iggy Azalea, his ill-fated tattoo attempts and his ill-fated shots.

Crawford is out of the league.

Blatche is out of the league.

McGee is two wins away from an NBA Championship.

Make no mistake: Even if the Warriors lose this NBA Finals and McGee doesn’t get his ring, it’s still not — to use a word that has no business existing in the first place — fair.

McGee is known more for his appearances on Shaqtin’ a Fool than he is for his basketball skills. And he’s a useful player! But John Wall’s biggest crime since coming into the NBA, at least in the eyes of one hot-take artist sports personality, was dancing when he made his debut.

This has been a virtually predestined reality for months now, not some incredible realization that has just occurred to the masses, but it’s really starting to sink in: JaVale McGee has played in the NBA Finals and John Wall has never even made it to the Conference Finals.

javale mcgee getting a ring before john wall. life isn't fair at all. — Shyne Coldchain Jr. (@Smooth_Orator) June 6, 2017

I'm talking all this trash while John Wall is sitting at home watching Javale McGee high step his way to an easy ring. Basketball sucks. — Warren G (@FriendlyNerd) June 5, 2017

Javale McGee now has more points in the NBA Finals than Paul George, Blake Griffin, Chris Paul and John Wall. COMBINED. #NBAFinals — Jonathan Lee (@__jonathanlee) June 2, 2017

Please never forget life is not fair.

