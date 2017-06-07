Mom Gets 45 Years for Killing her 2 Toddlers

June 7, 2017 10:10 PM

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — A woman has been sentenced to 45 years in prison for suffocating her two toddlers in their suburban Washington home.

The Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Office announced that 26-year-old Sonya Spoon was sentenced Wednesday. She must serve 80 percent of her sentence before she’s eligible for parole.

Spoon pleaded guilty in March to two counts of second-degree murder in the 2014 deaths of her children, 1-year-old Ayden and 3-year-old Kayla. The children were found unconscious with plastic bags and duct tape around their heads.

Prosecutors say the slayings occurred shortly after Spoon was released from to a medical facility for a psychiatric evaluation after she threatened to hurt herself and her children.

