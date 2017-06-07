Metro to Phase Out Old Trains by July

WASHINGTON — Washington’s subway system will be getting rid of all its original, 40-year-old railcars by the end of the month.

Metro announced Tuesday that all of its 1,000- and 4,000-series railcars will be permanently removed of service by July 1.

The 1,000-series cars date back to the opening of the Metro system in 1976. The 4,000-series cars are not as old, but have long been considered the least reliable cars in the system.

Metro is adding 20 new cars per month to its fleet and currently has 43 new trains in service, which has allowed the system to phase out the old cars.

General Manager Paul Wiedefeld says service has become more reliable as a result.

