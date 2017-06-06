Nationals Have a Hoard of Minor League Stars

WASHINGTON — Whether it’s future stars, roster depth or trade fodder, the Washington Nationals have a lot to be excited about down on the farm, especially at the lowest levels of the minor leagues.

In the South Atlantic League, the Hagerstown Suns recently broke set a new four-game series attendance record with 22,578 fans to see Tim Tebow on his only scheduled visit to Hagerstown. More importantly, the Suns will be sending six players and three members of the coaching staff to the mid-season All-Star Game:

Congrats to our 2017 SAL All-Stars! pic.twitter.com/IioQAtYR3c — Hagerstown Suns ☀️⚾️ (@HagerstownSuns) June 6, 2017

They are at the lowest levels of the organization but keep an eye on lefties McKenzie Mills and Tyler Watson, first baseman Alderm Corredor, shortstop Carter Kieboom, infielder Sheldon Neuse & right fielder Daniel Johnson.

At the next level up, the high-A Potomac Nationals, top prospect Victor Robles is showing that his best asset, defense, may already be major-league ready.

“He’s a special player, a special person, a special kid, he’s only 20 years old. I mean that in every positive way, shape or form,” team announcer Mike Weisman said on 106.7 The Fan. “His defense is close to, if not already, big league caliber.”

That’s not to say that Robles is close to his first cup of coffee in the major leagues, but he could be accelerated through the system.

In AA Harrisburg, the Nationals could find reinforcements for the back end of the bullpen in Senators closer Wander Suero. The righty is pitching to the tune of 1.88 in 19 games this season, saving 10 games in 11 opportunities.

Over his last 10 games, Suero has a microscopic 0.82 ERA with seven hits and 14 strikeouts.

At AAA Syracuse, a familiar face is on a tear recently, with Clint Robinson batting .364 over his last 10 games, with eight RBI, two home runs and four runs scored. Robinson is one of the best insurance policies against injury to the Nationals parent club, but is not wasting his time with the Chiefs.

Keep an eye on his name as the summer progresses.

