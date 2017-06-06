Bryce Harper Gets Belated Prom Photo

WASHINGTON — Sean Garvey is the son of former NL MVP and World Champion Steve Garvey, which should be cool enough to get most high school girls to say yes to going to prom with you.

But in May, the younger Garvey pulled out all the stops, enlisting Washington Nationals superstar Bryce Harper to pitch his candidacy to prospective prom date Shannon Coyne:

@shannoncoyne5 I couldn't find the words to ask you to prom so I had my man @Bharper3407 do it for me @SteveGarvey6 @Nationals pic.twitter.com/G2S0AcpmSl — Sean Garvey⚾️ (@SeanGarvey6) May 3, 2017

She said yes, presumably the evening was magical, and is well that ends well. It took a road trip to Los Angeles for Harper to finally catch up with Garvey and get the prom photo that he so richly deserved:

Harper looks genuinely thrilled.

