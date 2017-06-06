Bryce Harper Gets Belated Prom Photo

June 6, 2017 11:02 PM By Brian Tinsman
Filed Under: Bryce Harper, prom, Washington Nationals

WASHINGTON — Sean Garvey is the son of former NL MVP and World Champion Steve Garvey, which should be cool enough to get most high school girls to say yes to going to prom with you.

But in May, the younger Garvey pulled out all the stops, enlisting Washington Nationals superstar Bryce Harper to pitch his candidacy to prospective prom date Shannon Coyne:

She said yes, presumably the evening was magical, and is well that ends well. It took a road trip to Los Angeles for Harper to finally catch up with Garvey and get the prom photo that he so richly deserved:

Harper looks genuinely thrilled.

 

Follow Brian Tinsman and 106.7 The Fan on Twitter.

More from Brian Tinsman
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS DC

D.C. Lottery Live
Follow and Like Us
Eat See Play

Listen Live

Listen