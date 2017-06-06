Best Activities For Summer Thrill Seekers In Washington DC

By Laura Catherine Hermoza

You don’t have to travel far to take on thrilling adventures this summer. Washington, D.C. is conveniently located in close proximity to some of the region’s greatest venues, hailed by thrill seekers of all ages and interests. From whitewater rafting to high-flying adventure, there’s plenty to feed your inner daredevil. Here are five ideas to consider.

Terrapin Adventures

8600 Foundry St. #50

Savage, MD 20763

(301) 725-1313

www.terrapinadventures.com

Located in the heart of historic Savage Mill, Terrapin Adventures is your one-stop adventure destination, offering a whole host of possibilities for thrill seekers young and old alike. It’s the perfect pick for groups and organizations looking for team building exercises as well as individuals, families and friends seeking specific activities and pursuits. Choose from zip lines, rope challenges and many other site features with adventure packages ranging from milder moderate thrills to more daring desires. Special guided tours are also available to take you through the great outdoors by way of biking, backpacking, kayaking, rock climbing, geocaching, caving, tubing and much more. They also offer great adventure camp options as well.

DC Skydiving Center

9272 Green Meadows Road

Warrenton, VA 20187

(202) 509-0799

www.dcskydivingcenter.com

Take the ultimate plunge into adventure by jumping from a plane—with a parachute, of course. Whether you’re a seasoned diver or just trying a new experience as a first-timer, DC Skydiving Center is the place to go. For novice divers, tandem skydiving with a professional guide is your best bet. There’s also the Accelerated Freefall Program for solo divers. Both experiences offer all the essential training you will need prior to the climatic drop.

River & Trail Outfitters

604 Valley Road

Knoxville, MD 21758

(301) 834-9950

www.rivertrail.com

This is the place for ultimate outdoor adventure. Take on turbulent waters with an array of options, from tubing and whitewater rafting to kayaking and canoeing. There are even specialty food and wine paddling tours along with other distinctions and available adventure packages to suit any interest. Onsite you will also find hiking and biking trails with offered tours, zip lining features and camping. Everything you need in the way of bike, boat and other rentals can be found right on the spot.

Silver Wings, Inc.

6032 20th St. N.

Arlington, VA 22205

(703) 533-1965

www.silverwingshanggliding.com

Soar to new heights as you take to the skies, free as a bird, via hang glider. Located in nearby Arlington, Silver Wings, Inc. is the optimal pick for D.C. thrill seekers looking for high-flying adventure. There are no tandem flights offered, so all the onsite preflight classes will prep and train you in everything you need to know to fly solo, covering aerodynamics, micro-meteorological information, craft control features and all the other essentials. Then you’ll soon be ready for your very own foot launch and a chance to experience cloud nine like never before.

Harpers Ferry Adventure Center

37410 Adventure Center Lane

Purcellville, VA 20132

(540) 668-9007

www.harpersferryadventurecenter.com

A convenient drive from D.C., the scenic tri-state location of Harpers Ferry hits the spot for thrill seeking. From the rural and rugged terrain to famed rivers like the Potomac and Shenandoah, you can enjoy myriad activities offered through Harpers Ferry Adventure Center. Popular pursuits range from rafting, tubing, canoeing and kayaking, rock climbing, zip lining, rope courses and other seemingly endless endeavors. There are also adventure packages that combine specific activities into a great value. Additionally, you will find plenty of hiking trails, picnicking areas and even lodging, in case your adventure pursuits last two or more days.

