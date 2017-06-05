Nationals Send Jayson Werth to Disabled List, Select Ryan Raburn

WASHINGTON — The Nationals placed Jayson Werth on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to Sunday, June 4, with a left foot contusion on Monday.

Washington made two other moves, selecting the contract of 36-year-old utility infielder/outfielder Ryan Raburn and designating right-handed reliever Rafael Martin for assignment.

Raburn, joining the Nationals for his first Major League assignment of the season, has spent parts of 11 seasons on a big league roster for three separate teams prior to this latest assignment. He’s a career .253 hitter with 146 doubles, 11 triples and 91 home runs over 922 big league games. Since being activated by Syracuse after being acquired by the Nationals on May 27, Raburn has hit .261 with one home run and five RBI in six games.

Werth, 38, fouled a ball off his foot in the ninth inning of Saturday’s game in Oakland. He would finish the at-bat, but exited the game after safely reaching base on a fielding error.

This is Werth’s first trip to the DL since he suffered a left wrist contusion in 2015. It comes at a time when he’s hitting .262, with a .367 on-base percentage and .446 slugging percentage. He has eight home runs, 18 RBI and 27 walks on the season (47 games).

Martin, 33, was 2-0 with a 4.50 ERA in 21 career Major League games — all with the Nationals. He went 1-1 with a 5.18 ERA in 20 relief appearances for Class-AAA Syracuse in 2017.

Follow @ChrisLingebach and @1067TheFan on Twitter