Gammons: Bryce Harper might ‘prefer to play for the Cubs’

WASHINGTON — Whatever Bryce Harper ends up earning on the free agency market — maybe it’s $400 million, maybe more (just, um, don’t sell him short) — he’s sure to have his choice of suitors come 2018.

Which brings us to this Peter Gammons soundbite out of Chicago’s 670 The Score on Friday.

“They have Kris Bryant for seven years, and my belief is that he’s a guy who will have a very sustainable career,” Gammons said of the Cubs on ‘Mully and Hanley.’ “But we see what happens sometimes when you get into talking eight-, 10-year contracts.

“Here, Albert Pujols is on the verge of a historic place in baseball history as a home run hitter, and they’re not selling out in Anaheim…. Albert is not the same player. We understand that. He’s had a lot of injury problems — plantar fasciitis is nothing to laugh about.”

“But at the same time, the question is going to be with Bryce Harper,” Gammons said. “What is it that he’s going to end up getting?”

“You know, I have people tell me that Bryce Harper really would prefer to play for the Cubs,” Gammons added. “Somehow, I don’t think that it’s going to be affordable to have Bryce Harper and Kris Bryant on the same team, but it’s a great idea. I’d love to see it, because I respect them both so much, personally and professionally, but I don’t think it’s gonna ever happen.”

