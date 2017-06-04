WATCH: What was Trea Turner’s Bench Snack?

WASHINGTON — Most elite modern athletes will tell you that they treat their bodies like temples, closely monitoring everything in their diets from carbohydrates to sodium, GMOs to organic.

But speedy elite athletes are a different story altogether.

In 2011, Brandon Banks was one of the fastest players in the NFL, returning kicks and punts for the Washington Redskins. Instead of skinless chicken and green beans for his pre-game snack, he dipped directly into the candy jar.

“My favorite pregame meal is a Snickers bar, and sometimes I eat Skittles,” he told SportsBuzz.com. “But I gotta make sure I get a Snickers bar to get my energy and my flow up.”

Evidently, Washington Nationals outfielder Trea Turner takes a page out of Banks’ book when in search of a quick burst:

At first glance, it appears to be a sandwich, or perhaps a bagel with a schmear of cream cheese. But upon further inspection, it appears to be some sort of pre-packaged dessert. Twitter debates:

Trea Turner stealing two bases and then eating a sandwich (that his mommy clearly packed for him) in the dugout made my damn day. — Homer McFanboy (@HomerMcFanboy) June 4, 2017

Yo that's gotta be a @Tastykake butterscotch krimpet. — Sean Woods (@TheWhizWit) June 5, 2017

Gotta be PBJ on Wonder Bread. — ET (@PhonesHome) June 5, 2017

@treavturner bro is that a tasty cake? Lmao — Wayne Garrettzky (@GNeal18) June 5, 2017

Did Trea Turner's mom pack him orange slices in his snack bag, too? ❤️😀 #Nats — AllisonMY (@AllisonMY) June 4, 2017

Whatever Turner ate, it works, so don’t read this as a criticism. He earned whatever food he wants to eat after two electric steals and a run scored:

