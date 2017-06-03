Race to Raise Awareness About Down Syndrome Being Held in D.C.

WASHINGTON — Streets are closed in the District of Columbia because of a run to raise awareness about Down Syndrome.
The so-called Race4Respect is taking place Saturday in the nation’s capital. Police say some street closures began at 2 a.m. and will continue until 1 p.m. The closures include parts of Pennsylvania Avenue, 13th Street, 12th Street, 11th Street and 10th Street.
The 5k race starts at 9 a.m.
