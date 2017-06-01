PHOTO: John Wall Hits Drive Through with Wes Johnson

WASHINGTON — With the NBA Finals kicking off on Thursday and the NHL Stanley Cup Finals already well underway, this article may not be well received by D.C. sports fans. Proceed with caution.

But if the Washington Wizards can’t be facing Golden State for D.C. first NBA championship since the Jimmy Carter administration, and the Washington Capitals can’t be facing the Nashville Predators for the first NHL title in D.C. history, then at least two of their icons can hang out together.

ALSO READ: John Wall Got New Tattoos. They’re Super

And hit the drive through at McDonald’s.

That’s apparently the case on Wednesday, as Wizards point guard John Wall and the public address voice of the Caps Wes Johnson commiserated over Big Macs. Or something:

Backseat driving the lane with John Wall at McDonalds this afternoon. A post shared by Wes Johnson (@wesjohnson) on May 30, 2017 at 8:06pm PDT

Follow Brian Tinsman and 106.7 The Fan on Twitter.