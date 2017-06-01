Jay Gruden Can’t Buy Respect of Rookie’s Brother

WASHINGTON — Part of being a sports fan is creating emotional distance between you and the teams that you hate. This can be achieved by making sweeping generalizations about the team’s fans, broad statements about team culture, and unfair assessments of their legal, sexual or moral background.

That feeling of superiority is hard for many fans to hold when they meet players, players, or executives from the team that they despise. With that in mind, you have to respect the passion of Tony Catalina.

Tony is the brother of Washington Redskins undrafted rookie offensive lineman Tyler Catalina, who was signed with the team in May. As it currently stands, Tyler will enter training camp as a longshot to make the roster or practice squad.

If he does, however, it’s difficult to say if he will have Tony’s support on Oct. 29 or Nov. 30 when the Redskins take on the Dallas Cowboys.

After all, if the Redskins signing his brother, and then head coach Jay Gruden taking the family to dinner on Thursday night didn’t help soften the passion for the Cowboys, perhaps nothing will:

Even though Tyler's Head Coach Jay Gruden picked up the check for our dinner tonight, I'm still a Cowboys fan. 😂#Spider2YBanana #Redskins pic.twitter.com/Tl3svplSyx — Tony Catalina (@Tony_Catalina) June 1, 2017

Then again, maybe he’ll eventually come around:

S/O to my bro @Tycat72 as he flys to D.C. today to start his career as a Washington Redskin! Go kill it bro, keep that chip and that drive 😤 pic.twitter.com/mr73y5m1Uu — Tony Catalina (@Tony_Catalina) May 11, 2017

