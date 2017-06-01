Jay Gruden Can’t Buy Respect of Rookie’s Brother

June 1, 2017 9:34 PM By Brian Tinsman
Filed Under: Jay Gruden, Tyler Catalina, Washington Redskins

WASHINGTON — Part of being a sports fan is creating emotional distance between you and the teams that you hate. This can be achieved by making sweeping generalizations about the team’s fans, broad statements about team culture, and unfair assessments of their legal, sexual or moral background.

That feeling of superiority is hard for many fans to hold when they meet players, players, or executives from the team that they despise. With that in mind, you have to respect the passion of Tony Catalina.

Tony is the brother of Washington Redskins undrafted rookie offensive lineman Tyler Catalina, who was signed with the team in May. As it currently stands, Tyler will enter training camp as a longshot to make the roster or practice squad.

If he does, however, it’s difficult to say if he will have Tony’s support on Oct. 29 or Nov. 30 when the Redskins take on the Dallas Cowboys.

After all, if the Redskins signing his brother, and then head coach Jay Gruden taking the family to dinner on Thursday night didn’t help soften the passion for the Cowboys, perhaps nothing will:

Then again, maybe he’ll eventually come around:

 

Follow Brian Tinsman and 106.7 The Fan on Twitter.

More from Brian Tinsman
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS DC

D.C. Lottery Live
Follow and Like Us
Eat See Play

Listen Live

Listen