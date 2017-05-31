Mystics’ Latta Publishes Children’s Book

May 31, 2017 8:23 PM By Bryan Frantz
Filed Under: ivory latta, Washington Mystics

WASHINGTON — File this one under the “Hey, that’s pretty neat” category: Washington Mystics star Ivory Latta has written and published a children’s book.

Latta, a former star for the North Carolina Tar Heels who is now in her fifth season with the Mystics, released her book, “Despite The Height” this week. A fitting title, to be sure, as Latta herself is just 5-foot-6.

The book is only available to preorder so far, for $16.95 (hard cover) through Warren Publishing, but it should be making its way to shelves real and virtual soon enough.

Whether the book is successful or not, it’s a pretty cool thing for a professional athlete to do. Good on you, Ivory Latta.

