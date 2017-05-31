Dez Responds to Norman: ‘All I Care About is Me’

WASHINGTON — Are you tired of the Josh Norman vs. (insert NFL player here) feud yet?

No? Huh. Alright. Here’s more fuel for the eternal fire.

Remember when Norman said all those things about Odell Beckham, Dez Bryant, Roger Goodell and the rest of the NFL way back in last week? Things like this, for example:

“Trust me when I tell you, it’s going to be bad blood this year. You think the NFC East didn’t like each other before? This year right here? There’s going to be a lot of fines and maybe some suspensions. I’m going to be honest with you: This s*** is going to get really ugly. Because I do have a safety that don’t give a f*** and I definitely don’t. And I know they don’t have that many people on the offense who do on their side.”

Well, Norman said some things specifically about Dallas Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant in that interview.

Here’s a snippet:

“That’s a guy. Just a guy. Dez was Dez in 2012, ’13, ’14. Maybe ’14. Now? He’s a guy.”

And just for fun, here’s another snippet:

“He doesn’t “wow” you. For me, he don’t. For other guys, he probably will do the worst to them because he’ll bully them. But you can’t bully a bully. You know what I’m saying? That’s why his game doesn’t resonate to me.”

Suffice to say, Norman isn’t exactly shaking in fear at the thought of matching up with Bryant twice a year. But it doesn’t sound like Bryant is exactly intimidated, either.

Here’s how Bryant responded to Norman when asked about the Redskins corner’s comments on Wednesday, per ESPN.

“Why would I respond to that? He’ll see me when he sees me. When I line up against him, we’re going to go at it. That’s what it is.”

Bryant added the following:

“I don’t have no words to say to him. … There’s no extra motivation. All I care about is me. All I care about is that first game, that second game, that third game, that fourth game, all the way up to the last game, all the way up to the playoffs.”

Bryant was also asked if Norman’s comments bothered him. His response was a concise, “Hell no.”

Alright. We get it. Nobody is bothered by anybody or anything. Everything is great. Meaningful football is several months away. Let’s not get too worked up yet.

