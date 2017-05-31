Bike MS: Donate & win the D.C. Sports Fan’s dream

Join Danny Rouhier as he prepares to go the distance in “Bike MS,” a fundraiser changing the lives of people affected by Multiple Sclerosis.

Every mile brings Bike MS closer to its goal of a world free of MS, and with your donation, Danny comes that much closer to victory in the Chesapeake Challenge 2017.

And you come that much closer to winning a prize befitting of a D.C. sports fan’s dream.

DONATE TO TEAM DANNY

The Prizes

Tuesday, June 27 — One winner receives a ticket to sit in the Delta Club with Grant Paulsen, co-host of the “Grant & Danny Show,” as the Nationals take on the Chicago Cubs. Click here for more details.

Wednesday, June 28 — One winner receives a ticket to sit in the Delta Club with Danny Rouhier as the same two teams battle it out.

Then, later in the fall, five winners (and their guests) will join Danny for dinner with longtime Redskins long-snapper Nick Sundberg! A graduate of Cal Berkeley, Sundberg has been with the Redskins since 2010. Click here for more details.

In late October/early November — One winner and a guest join Danny Rouhier and Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman for dinner at Zimmerman’s own restaurant, The Salt Line, which opened across from Nats Park on June 1! Click here for more.

