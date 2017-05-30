Melo Trimble: ‘I Would Love to Play for the Local Team’

WASHINGTON — Melo Trimble was offered scholarships by six schools before ultimately choosing to accept at Maryland, gaining the opportunity to play and win in front of his hometown crowd.

As he prepares for the 2017 NBA Draft, he would love to have that opportunity again with the Washington Wizards.

“I would love to play for the local team, to represent where I’m from,” Trimble told the media on Tuesday. He was one of six players who participated in a pre-draft workout for the Wizards at Verizon Center.

The Washington Times reported that Jamel Artis (Pittsburgh), James Blackmon Jr. (Indiana), Daniel Dixon (William & Mary), D.J. Fenner (Nevada) and Kethan Savage (Butler) were the others included in the workout.

Trimble is likely to be available around the time when the Wizards select at No. 52 on June 22. With no clear-cut backup to John Wall point guard, Trimble could have a more defined role in D.C. than other cities where he could land.

But for everyone still upset that John Wall is a Dallas Cowboys fans, there comes no relief in Trimble, whose allegiances also lie elsewhere.

“We’ve got a lot of good basketball players in the area. Unfortunately, a lot of good players don’t stay here, play home. They branch off,” he said. “But, I mean, I feel like this could be more of a basketball city than a football city. I’m not even a Redskins fan.”

That’s the bad news. The good news is that he already has a relationship with D.C. rapper Wale, who serves as the Wizards’ Creative Liaison. Wale gave Trimble a shoutout in his song “Groundhog Day,” released in response to J. Cole’s “False Prophets.”

“My mind busy, I’m sad daily though I deal with it,” Wale says at about the 2:15 mark of the song. “My therapist terrible, I’m a Terp in mellow trembling.”

Trimble appreciated the gesture:

"My therapist terrible , I'm uh Terp Melo Trimbling" @wale A post shared by Melo Trimble (@olem__) on Dec 3, 2016 at 9:16pm PST

If Trimble does end up with the Wizards via the draft, he will join fellow Terps Len Elmore (13th, 1974), Lawrence Boston (81st, 1978), Juan Dixon (17th pick, 2002) and Steve Blake (38th pick, 2003) to be drafted by the franchise.

