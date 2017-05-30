Bryce Harper Suspended by MLB, Will Appeal

WASHINGTON — The fight is long over, but the battle rages on for Washington Nationals slugger Bryce Harper, who now turns his sights towards Major League Baseball.

On Tuesday evening, MLB Communications released a statement announcing the suspensions of both Harper and San Francisco Giants reliever Hunter Strickland.

WATCH: Bryce Harper Gets Hit, Charges Mound, Throws Punches

“Discipline has been issued to both San Francisco Giants pitcher Hunter Strickland and Washington Nationals outfielder Bryce Haper as a result of the bench-clearing incident that occurred in the top of the eighth inning of yesterday’s game at AT&T Park in San Francisco.

“Harper has received a four-game suspension and an undisclosed fine for charging the mound, throwing his helmet and fighting.

The decision was ultimately made by former manager Joe Torre, who is the Chief Baseball Officer for MLB. Strickland was given a six-game suspension and undisclosed fine for “intentionally hitting Harper with a pitch, inciting the incident and fighting.”

ALSO READ: Harper Fight Wins the Internet

Nationals public relations shared the tweet, announcing that Harper would be appealing the suspension. The suspension is effective immediately, before tonight’s game, so it’s possible that Harper will appeal it just long enough to play tonight’s game.

It’s also possible that Harper will fight the suspension and seek at least a reduction from four games. For what it’s worth, Strickland is also appealing his suspension, despite outlining his incentive to plunk Harper in talking to the media on Monday.

“To go inside,” Strickland said of his intentions. “Obviously, I’ve left the ball over the plate a couple times to him, and he’s taken advantage of that. Mostly to go inside, and obviously, I got it in a little bit too far.”

Hunter Strickland's postgame reaction to the fight: pic.twitter.com/kaolXjX2U9 — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) May 29, 2017

The fight lasted less than one minute. Its fallout will certainly last much longer.

Follow Brian Tinsman and 106.7 The Fan on Twitter.