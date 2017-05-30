Bryce Harper Meh-Mayed So Hard After Brawl With Hunter Strickland

WASHINGTON — Bryce Harper captured the internet’s attention by charging the mound and throwing hands at Hunter Strickland on Monday, which of course means he was meh-mayed to all heck.

The blowup came after Strickland plunked Harper with a 98-MPH heater, and the ensuing benches-clearing brawl resulted in both players being ejected from the game and, in due time, suspensions and hot takes on sports radio and television.

WATCH: Harper Charges Mound, Throws Punches

But none of those details are what Twitter fixated on.

I want someone to hold me like Ryan Zimmerman holds Bryce Harper pic.twitter.com/0cWZsVWOrI — RJ Loubier (@ThoseRJs) May 29, 2017

Don't talk to me or my son ever again. pic.twitter.com/cnKrGBtRfL — Molly Knight (@molly_knight) May 29, 2017

Bryce Harper is ready for prom pic.twitter.com/jBYPZCfMRi — Alex Nagel (@alexnagel51) May 29, 2017

YOU'RE ON THE SAME TEAM pic.twitter.com/3OK1qMh4HQ — Hannah Keyser (@HannahRKeyser) May 29, 2017

Baseball fights are hilarious pic.twitter.com/s6G8swvetW — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) May 29, 2017

A+ helmet throw from Bryce Harper here pic.twitter.com/tZYsrThyMR — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) May 29, 2017

I think everybody is mad because of Bryce Harper's awful aim pic.twitter.com/FtzyIKUqIa — Subfivehundies (@goodfundies) May 29, 2017

The best part of this, by far, is Bryce Harper throwing his helmet like 50 Cent throws a first pitch. https://t.co/sAiaiGXqDI — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) May 29, 2017

Bryce Harper helmet throw vs. 50 Cent first pitch pic.twitter.com/jFw3JJvMVc — Jack Korte (@JackMyNBC5) May 29, 2017

Bryce Harper tossing his helmet away from the pitcher causing a distraction and then nailing homie in the face… pic.twitter.com/sRkrr4FV1u — Kazeem Famuyide (@RealLifeKaz) May 29, 2017

…@Bharper3407, if you end up suspended, come on down to Palo Alto and hang out at the pool for a day! — Katie Ledecky (@katieledecky) May 30, 2017

Alright @Bharper3407, time to head to the box for a quick 5 👀#nicehands — Tom Wilson (@tom_wilso) May 29, 2017

Bryce Harper's helmet throw x Lance Stephenson pic.twitter.com/HMDTF2gGKh — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) May 30, 2017

don't let the brawl distract you from the mathematical beauty of bryce harper's quiff pic.twitter.com/POsA9fprQJ — Hannah (@hbro36) May 30, 2017

Bryce Harper looks like a character from Street Fighter pic.twitter.com/4R4RifS17Y — Carmen Kiew (@carmenkiew) May 29, 2017

Anyhow, bring on those takes.

If @MLB is serious about cleaning up this terrible part of the game – they'll suspend Bryce Harper for 5 games & Hunter Strickland for 25. — Chris Russell (@Russellmania621) May 30, 2017

