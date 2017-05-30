Bryce Harper Meh-Mayed So Hard After Brawl With Hunter Strickland

WASHINGTON — Bryce Harper captured the internet’s attention by charging the mound and throwing hands at Hunter Strickland on Monday, which of course means he was meh-mayed to all heck.
The blowup came after Strickland plunked Harper with a 98-MPH heater, and the ensuing benches-clearing brawl resulted in both players being ejected from the game and, in due time, suspensions and hot takes on sports radio and television.
WATCH: Harper Charges Mound, Throws Punches
But none of those details are what Twitter fixated on.
Anyhow, bring on those takes.
Junkies: Harper Should Have ‘Brought The Bat’
