Bryce Harper, Daniel Murphy Lead NL All-Star Voting

WASHINGTON — Major League Baseball released its first round of All-Star Game fan balloting and, big surprise, Bryce Harper is the leading vote-getter in the National League.

Harper received 900,079 votes in the first month of balloting. After rediscovering his 2015 NL MVP form, he leads the NL in home runs (15), is fifth in RBI (41), fourth in walks (33) and second in OPS (1.122).

Harper leads Colorado’s Charlie Blackmon (520,479), the second-leading vote-getter among NL outfielders, by 379,600 votes. Daniel Murphy, the second-leading vote-getter among all NL players (669,643), trails his Nats teammate by 230,436 votes.

Chicago’s Kris Bryant (632,900) is the leading vote-getter among non-Nationals players.

Ryan Zimmerman (359,055), Anthony Rendon (137,767), Trea Turner (180,184), Matt Wieters (177,957) and Jayson Werth (127,511) are the other Nationals players to reach six digits in All-Star balloting.

Fans can cast their ballots on MLB.com, where they can vote up to five times every 24 hours.

Outfielder @Bharper3407 of the @Nationals leads the NL in fan balloting for the 2017 @AllStarGame. Vote now at https://t.co/qd5OOxn7ED pic.twitter.com/SdPsLKdClg — MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) May 30, 2017

