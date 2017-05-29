WATCH: Bryce Harper Gets Hit, Charges Mound, Throws Punches

WASHINGTON — Bryce Harper one time hit a meaningful home run against San Francisco Giants pitcher Hunter Strickland.

According to the unwritten rules of baseball that Harper has spoken out against on numerous occasions, that means he now has to get hit by a fastball.

Harper proved how much he objects to the “unwritten rules of baseball” on Monday, when he charged the mound and landed a punch on Strickland after the pitcher drilled him with a 97-mph fastball to the abdomen. Both players were eventually ejected.

Bryce Harper gets drilled in the hip, charges mound, throws helmet, then punches pic.twitter.com/NrPsL3P2Fa — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) May 29, 2017

Oh!!!! Bryce Harper with the mound charge and the punch on Hunter Strickland. #Nats #Giants — Brian McNally (@bmcnally14) May 29, 2017

In the faaaaaaace pic.twitter.com/pFY6y80wxc — That Dude (@cjzer0) May 29, 2017

Fairly obvious Strickland threw at Harper. Two and a half years after the playoff homer. Bryce landed a punch. — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) May 29, 2017

Watching four Giants carry/drag/yank Strickland off field tells you everything you need to know about where that guy's head was at. Come on. — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) May 29, 2017

If I'm Strickland, mad because I couldn't get you out three years ago, I would thinking getting you out would be better revenge. Just me. — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) May 29, 2017

All of this, most likely, stems from this:

So, let’s recap. A pitcher came on and attempted to do his job: get a guy out. A batter faced the pitcher and attempted to do his job: not get out. This is a situation that presents itself dozens of times each game. Only one of those individuals can succeed in each situation. In this particular situation multiple years ago, the batter succeeded.

Which means, of course, the batter then deserves to get hit by a pitch. Naturally, if the reverse had happened and the pitcher had succeeded, the batter would have no course of action except for charging the mound. And when was the last time you saw a batter charge the mound after he got out?

Exactly.

Bryce Harper goes after Hunter Strickland after an HBP and then Mike Morse and Jeff Samardzija are collateral damage. pic.twitter.com/jton90huP5 — Nick Bromberg (@NickBromberg) May 29, 2017

Hunter on Hunter crime RT @cjzer0 Strickland mushes Pence in the face when they were dragging him off the field pic.twitter.com/18ASb0WoSN — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) May 29, 2017

One more – I'm over pitchers throwing at hitters. The "code" is so tired. Start handing out 50-game suspensions like candy. Make it stop. — Brian McNally (@bmcnally14) May 29, 2017

Please, MLB: Stop this nonsense where pitchers are allowed to throw at hitters that get the best of them with virtually no threat of recourse.

And please, Hunter Strickland: Get over the fact that one of the best baseball players alive got the best of you.

