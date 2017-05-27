Former Nat Steven Souza was Thiiis Close to an Amazing Catch

WASHINGTON — Remember when Steven Souza made the incredible diving grab in left field in the last game of the 2014 season for that Nationals, the one that sealed Jordan Zimmermann’s no-hitter, the first no-hitter in Nationals history?
It was a huge deal, so it’s unlikely you forgot, but just in case, here’s your reminder.
So, skip forward to 2017, when Souza is playing solid ball for the Tampa Bay Rays — a .259/.376/.475 line with eight home runs so far — and the 28-year-old outfielder is in the news for a different kind of play in the field.
Let’s, um, let’s just let the video take it from here.
Yikes. A for effort?
At least he was a good sport about it.
Feel free to head here for some gifs of the fun.
