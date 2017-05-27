Former Nat Steven Souza was Thiiis Close to an Amazing Catch

WASHINGTON — Remember when Steven Souza made the incredible diving grab in left field in the last game of the 2014 season for that Nationals, the one that sealed Jordan Zimmermann’s no-hitter, the first no-hitter in Nationals history?

It was a huge deal, so it’s unlikely you forgot, but just in case, here’s your reminder.

So, skip forward to 2017, when Souza is playing solid ball for the Tampa Bay Rays — a .259/.376/.475 line with eight home runs so far — and the 28-year-old outfielder is in the news for a different kind of play in the field.

Let’s, um, let’s just let the video take it from here.

Yikes. A for effort?

At least he was a good sport about it.

@SouzaJr We checked: You needed to cover 73 feet and came up … 23 short. 0% catch probability, but a five-star effort! — #Statcast (@statcast) May 27, 2017

😂😂😂 You guys are great! If you can't laugh at yourself who can you laugh at! https://t.co/i3RvsR1JO7 — Steven Souza Jr. (@SouzaJr) May 27, 2017

✊🏼✊🏼✊🏼 If this were Space Jam I'd stretch out my arm and cover it https://t.co/jWO0yv6qWu — Steven Souza Jr. (@SouzaJr) May 27, 2017

Lost in the lights? Good sport @SouzaJr laughs off his comically misjudged dive attempt last night. https://t.co/86GAl1kyIf pic.twitter.com/UQfVLIdopZ — Cut4 (@Cut4) May 27, 2017

Feel free to head here for some gifs of the fun.

Follow Bryan Frantz and 106.7 The Fan on Twitter