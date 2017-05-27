Former Nat Steven Souza was Thiiis Close to an Amazing Catch

May 27, 2017 10:09 AM By Bryan Frantz
Filed Under: Steven Souza, Washington Nationals

WASHINGTON — Remember when Steven Souza made the incredible diving grab in left field in the last game of the 2014 season for that Nationals, the one that sealed Jordan Zimmermann’s no-hitter, the first no-hitter in Nationals history?

It was a huge deal, so it’s unlikely you forgot, but just in case, here’s your reminder.

So, skip forward to 2017, when Souza is playing solid ball for the Tampa Bay Rays — a .259/.376/.475 line with eight home runs so far — and the 28-year-old outfielder is in the news for a different kind of play in the field.

Let’s, um, let’s just let the video take it from here.

Yikes. A for effort?

At least he was a good sport about it.

Feel free to head here for some gifs of the fun.

Follow Bryan Frantz and 106.7 The Fan on Twitter

More from Bryan Frantz
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS DC

D.C. Lottery Live
Follow and Like Us
Eat See Play

Listen Live

Listen