Bryce Harper’s Moonshot Might Have Actually Hit the Moon

May 27, 2017 8:59 AM By Bryan Frantz
Filed Under: Bryce Harper, Washington Nationals

WASHINGTON — Remember Bryce Harper’s home run Tuesday night, that after much respectable science, we confirmed did, in fact, land?

Has Bryce Harper’s Home Run Landed Yet?

Well, consider what the 24-year-old slugger did in Friday night’s 5-1 win over the San Diego Padres the sequel to that.

There’s probably no scientific way to prove or disprove our very serious theory that this ball made contact with the moon en route to the upper deck, so we’ll just assume it did.

Per ESPN’s Eddie Matz, it was just the sixth home run in the history of Nats Park to reach that area of the upper deck, with four of the previous five also coming off Harper’s bat.

Officially, Statcast called it just a 407-foot home run. But we’re fairly confident it was closer to 5,280 feet. Give or take.

Follow Bryan Frantz and 106.7 The Fan on Twitter

More from Bryan Frantz
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS DC

D.C. Lottery Live
Follow and Like Us
Eat See Play

Listen Live

Listen