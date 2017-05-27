Bryce Harper’s Moonshot Might Have Actually Hit the Moon

WASHINGTON — Remember Bryce Harper’s home run Tuesday night, that after much respectable science, we confirmed did, in fact, land?

Has Bryce Harper’s Home Run Landed Yet?

Well, consider what the 24-year-old slugger did in Friday night’s 5-1 win over the San Diego Padres the sequel to that.

A human being should not be able to do what Bryce Harper just did. — danny rouhier (@funnydanny) May 27, 2017

There’s probably no scientific way to prove or disprove our very serious theory that this ball made contact with the moon en route to the upper deck, so we’ll just assume it did.

Per ESPN’s Eddie Matz, it was just the sixth home run in the history of Nats Park to reach that area of the upper deck, with four of the previous five also coming off Harper’s bat.

Officially, Statcast called it just a 407-foot home run. But we’re fairly confident it was closer to 5,280 feet. Give or take.

