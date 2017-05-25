‘Grant & Danny’ Producer Procures Scot McCloughan’s Jacket for Summer

WASHINGTON — Scot McCloughan’s charity auction has come and gone.

Although 106.7 The Fan’s ‘Grant & Danny Show’ couldn’t successfully raise enough money to purchase the former Redskins GM’s signature tan suit jacket, one of their listeners, Chris Matters, won that particular eBay auction and has decided to help them fulfill their bit obligation.

I picked up the jacket today! Thanks to @JessicaMcCloug1 and Scot for having me in their home! What a great afternoon! pic.twitter.com/Ymo2JDLkNY — Chris Matters (@FastmoverS281) May 20, 2017

For some background, once McCloughan’s jacket went up for auction, Grant and Danny’s producer, Tom Daly, set up a GoFundMe page aimed at raising enough money to win the jacket at auction. If Daly reached his $1,750 goal, he was to then wear the jacket “for three straight months of shows.” If he did not, then the money raised would go to The Greater DC Chapter of the National MS Society.

My name is Tom Daly, I’m a producer on The Grant Paulsen and Danny Rouhier Show. I would like to buy Scot McCloughan’s jacket that he is selling for charity. We’d like to do bits at the station involving the jacket. Everyone wins here. Even you, if you enjoy bits. We’ll even do a meet and greet where you can meet the coat as Tom wears the jacket for three straight months of shows.

Daly raised $305, far short of his goal, although there is a happy ending to this story. That money is still being donated to the charity of Daly’s choice, and the money Matters paid for the jacket — which sold for $1,300 — is still going to the Redskins Charitable Foundation, as well as a charity for foster children. And, Matters has agreed to lend his new jacket to Daly for the summer.

