Norman on NFC East in 2017: ‘A Lot of Fines and Maybe Some Suspensions’

WASHINGTON — Josh Norman has never been one to hold back, either on the field or off.

The provocative Redskins cornerback recently opened up in a strange, lengthy interview with Bleacher Report, in which he made it perfectly clear he won’t be changing any time soon.

B/R chose an unusual sectioned approach for their interview, so we’ll imitate that here, albeit out of order.

Norman on Odell Beckham

“He tries to be a tough guy. He tries to put on this persona which he’s not. Because he’s always going to have his head on a swivel. Always. Always when we play each other. He’s scary like that. He does things that he normally wouldn’t do because of all the pressure and added hype that he has to put on his whole persona. He’s not this guy. If you go back and watch the games in which we play compared to the games we don’t play each other, he’s a totally different guy.”

“When people get physical, tough, like the Minnesota game, he acts out. He’s a kid. He’s a big kid, man.”

“When you really, really want to see what a person’s really like, you get in their face, you smell what they ate and you take their soul from them. How do you do that? You put your fist right into their chest and you see what they’re made out of.” “I hope I don’t catch him outside. Let’s just say that.”

Norman on Dez Bryant

“That’s a guy. Just a guy. Dez was Dez in 2012, ’13, ’14. Maybe ’14. Now? He’s a guy.” “He doesn’t “wow” you. For me, he don’t. For other guys, he probably will do the worst to them because he’ll bully them. But you can’t bully a bully. You know what I’m saying? That’s why his game doesn’t resonate to me.”

Norman on Roger Goodell

Reminder: Norman drew plenty of attention for his offseason comments ahead of the 2016 season, his first in Washington, in which he called Goodell a “dog in a suit.”

“You don’t show up anywhere. You don’t show up where the players show up. So how are you going to know what they want?” “If this is the guy who is your commissioner, who makes all these rules, wouldn’t you think you’d want to see him other than when you get in trouble? Why would I see you if I’m in trouble—what’s the point? Why wouldn’t I see you before then so you can eliminate that?” “I never sat down, I never met with him. I never got in front of his face. Nothing. The stuff that he does is not even cool.”

Norman on what’s coming in the NFC East this season

“I’m the last of the Mohicans that’s standing, that is in that mindset. … What makes or breaks me is how I feel about how I do things and how I go about life inside those white lines because I’m a lion. That’s why I’m so glad we got DJ [Swearinger] this year because he knows how we roll. When you have a guy like that who can back you up, man? It’s so good.” “Trust me when I tell you, it’s going to be bad blood this year. You think the NFC East didn’t like each other before? This year right here? There’s going to be a lot of fines and maybe some suspensions. I’m going to be honest with you: This s*** is going to get really ugly. Because I do have a safety that don’t give a f*** and I definitely don’t. And I know they don’t have that many people on the offense who do on their side.”

