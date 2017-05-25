Mark DeRosa relives his nightmarish commute to Nationals Park

WASHINGTON — Mark DeRosa only played one season for the Nationals, but his nightmarish commute to work during that 2012 season is still fresh as ever in his mind.

“I got some bad information on where to live,” DeRosa, now a host of “MLB Central” on MLB Network, told The Sports Junkies Thursday. “I lived in Bethesda — which is beautiful, don’t get me wrong. But it was way too far away from the yard. Every day I was pounding traffic to get there.”

“Who told you to live in Bethesda,” Jason Bishop asked.

As it turns out, Jason Marquis, who’d played for the Nats the season prior, was the source of the bad intelligence.

“Good buddy of mine. We came up together through the Braves,” DeRosa said. “He loved playing for the Nats and he lived there because it was quick to, I guess 95 or wherever he was going home to Staten Island every weekend or every off-day.

“And he goes, ‘Dude. You’ve got to stay in Bethesda. It’s beautiful there.’ So I sight unseen get the apartment. Apartment’s beautiful, town’s beautiful. And then I drive to the yard the first day and I’m like, ‘This is gonna be a train wreck for six months.'”

“It must have taken you an hour and a half to get to the park every day,” Bishop said.

“An hour and a half,” DeRosa confirmed. “You know what? You would think with all the taxpayers’ dollars, that if one city’s gonna have perfect roads, paved roads, you would think it’d be Washington, D.C.”

Hah. Haha. Hahahaha.

“Man, I had to ship my car home,” he said, “because I was so tired of hitting potholes and bending rims that I ended up just renting a car for my time with the Nationals.”

