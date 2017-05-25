Lucas Giolito Throws No-Hitter in Minor Leagues

WASHINGTON — Hey, let’s pop on over to Charlotte, NC, where (for some reason) the Chicago White Sox have a Triple-A minor-league affiliate.

On the mound this Thursday evening: one Lucas Giolito, former prized prospect of the Washington Nationals, who has struggled in his first season in the White Sox system.

*Several hours pass.*

Seven innings later, and Giolito has walked off the mound having tossed the fourth no-hitter in Charlotte Knights history. The opponent? The Syracuse Chiefs, otherwise known as the Nationals’ Triple-A affiliate, and the club Giolito pitched 37.1 innings with a year ago.

For what it’s worth, Giolito, who turns 23 in July, started the season 1-5 with a 6.41 ERA. But whew. Seven innings, three walks, three strikeouts. That was good enough to lower his ERA for the season nearly a full run, down to 5.44.

To quote Bryce Harper: Wow.

