Bear Spotted in Northern Virginia

CHANTILLY, Va. — A bear sighting in Fairfax County is prompting a reminder from police to take precautions to minimize the chances of an encounter.

Fairfax County Police say a bear was seen in the Greenbriar neighborhood near Chantilly. A bear is also suspected in the destruction of a beehive at a nearby park.

Police say bears are most likely to be seen in March, April and early May.

Residents are reminded to keep a respectful distance if they encounter a bear. If a bear woofs, clacks its teeth or slaps the ground, it is a warning you are too close.

Police also suggest refraining from putting meat scraps on your compost pile and keeping pet food indoors.

Follow CBS D.C. on Twitter

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)