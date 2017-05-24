MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred to Join the ‘Grant & Danny Show’

Meet Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred for an exclusive LIVE event at 106.7 The Fan’s DC Lottery Live.
Commissioner Manfred joins 106.7 The Fan’s ‘Grant & Danny Show’ Tuesday, June 20 from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. at DC Lottery Live — located at 1015 Half Street SE (two blocks from Nationals Park) — where he will discuss a wide range of topics, including what Major League Baseball is doing to appeal to a younger and more diverse audience.
Tickets are on sale for $100, with all proceeds directly benefiting Nationals Youth Baseball Academy and its mission of providing holistic youth development programs to youth living East of the Anacostia River.
Click here for tickets and more info.
