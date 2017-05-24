Michael A. Taylor’s Wacky, but Amazing, Home Run Save

WASHINGTON — This is one of those glass half-full, half-empty deals.

"I am the sword in the darkness. I am the watcher on the walls. I am the shield that guards the realms of men." https://t.co/7PDkbJnaz5 pic.twitter.com/PJJJL58pOv — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) May 25, 2017

(MLB’s restrictive policy on video-sharing limits us to what the league makes available, so all we have is the picture to show you. Basically, Michael A. Taylor robbed a home run but couldn’t complete the catch, though he did enough to bring the ball back over the fence and hold it to a double.)

Nationals center fielder Michael A. Taylor was visibly frustrated with himself for being unable to haul this catch in. After all, it was in his glove and all he had to do was hold it tight and he had a remarkable, homer-saving grab.

On the other hand, this was an unbelievable play.

Taylor had no business getting a glove on that ball in the first place, and the fact that he was able to bring the ball back into play is reason to applaud. That the Nationals, and pitcher Tanner Roark, then kept the Seattle Mariners scoreless in the inning is only the cherry on top.

Michael, we know you’re unhappy that you missed a spectacular grab by a mere inch or so. But take solace in the fact that you saved a home run and kept the opponents scoreless with your outstanding play. That’s all you can ask, really.

Unless you’re Michael A. Taylor, who asked for the chance to make another slick catch. He came all the way through on this one, showing off a little style in the process.

We see you, Michael.

