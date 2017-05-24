D.C. Man Who Made Bomb Threats Given 2.5 Years in Prison

WASHINGTON — A District of Columbia man has been sentenced to 30 months in prison after pleading guilty to making a 911 call that falsely claimed numerous bombs were set to go off at Union Station.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia said in a statement that 58-year-old James Cherry was sentenced Wednesday. Prosecutors say Cherry’s call last summer led to the evacuation of the train station and disruption of train service.

Cherry also acknowledged as part of the plea deal that he made two other calls reporting a bomb threat in downtown Washington.

Prosecutors say that following his prison term he will be placed on three years of supervised release and must pay $36,153 in restitution to Amtrak.

Cherry’s attorney didn’t immediately return a call requesting comment Wednesday.

