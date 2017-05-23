Pregnant Maryland Teen Not Allowed at Graduation Ceremony

Pregnant at 18. Hailed by abortion foes. Punished by a Christian school. https://t.co/kSyazXDF1w pic.twitter.com/cqiQwOcBeW — The New York Times (@nytimes) May 21, 2017

BOONSBORO, Md. — A Maryland high school senior has been barred from participating in her school’s graduation ceremony because she is pregnant.

Media outlets report 18-year-old Maddi Runkles discovered she was pregnant in January. The teen attends Heritage Academy, a small private Christian school in Hagerstown. Upon Runkles’ pregnancy announcement, school officials also suspended her for two days and removed Runkles from her student council position.

Runkles says she feels she has been treated more harshly than students who have been suspended for other reasons.

Anti-abortion organization Students for Life says Runkles shouldn’t be punished for her pregnancy, but should be praised for choosing to keep the baby.

Heritage Academy Administrator David Hobbs issued a statement calling Runkles’ pregnancy “an internal issue about which much prayer and discussion has taken place.”

“Some pro-life people are against the killing of unborn babies, but they won’t speak out in support of the girl who chooses to keep her baby,” Runkles told the New York Times. “Honestly, that makes me feel like maybe the abortion would have been better. Then they would have just forgiven me, rather than deal with this visible consequence.”

