First Defense, Then Offense: Rendon Does it All

WASHINGTON — Anthony Rendon might have had one of the best offensive days in baseball history this season, but he still doesn’t get the accolades that teammates Bryce Harper, Daniel Murphy, Trea Turner and Ryan Zimmerman do.

Murphy isn’t a great fielder, but Zimmerman and Harper are both talented defenders along the first-base line. Turner is quickly emerging as one of the strongest defensive shortstops in baseball. But Rendon might quietly trump them all when it comes to fielding prowess.

Here’s his latest entry into the Gold Glove conversation:

On defense, we call him "Tony No Bags." pic.twitter.com/rND44FFkW3 — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) May 23, 2017

Rendon keeping the hot corner hot! pic.twitter.com/KGODvOmOhf — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) May 23, 2017

Alright, we see you, Tony. But we live in a world that rewards offense, specifically home runs, so what does the third baseman have to say about that?

A two-run, second-inning blast to left field, mere minutes after showing off his lightning-fast reflexes in the field, that’s what he has to say.

Get you a man who can do both. pic.twitter.com/wJ8ClOVytS — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) May 24, 2017

Well said.

Rendon then added a double in his next at-bat. Not a bad start.

And then he added another home run in his third at-bat.

To recap: Through four innings, Rendon has two home runs and a double, to go with five RBIs and three runs.

And it’s not even his best game of the season. Yet.

Follow Bryan Frantz and 106.7 The Fan on Twitter