Has Bryce Harper’s Home Run Landed Yet?

WASHINGTON — This headline would be better if Statcast wasn’t a thing.

However, Statcast is a thing, which means we have some numbers on this absolute moonshot Bryce Harper launched Tuesday night.

Per Statcast, that ball — which definitely landed, we have confirmed — went 450 feet. It left Harper’s bat at a speed of 110 mph and an angle of 25 degrees.

In other words: The ball was hit very hard.

Bryce Harper just hit one of the deepest homers I've seen here. Dead center. Potentially Dead Sea, actually. — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) May 24, 2017

#SweetFancyMoses Bryce Harper just hit about the longest HR to CF in Nats Park history. #Nats up 7-0 in the 4th. — Mark Zuckerman (@MarkZuckerman) May 24, 2017

But Anthony Rendon, who is having one of those games with two home runs and a double, has a Statcast claim to fame of his own.

In the Statcast Era, the highest launch angle on a HR by a Nats player at Nats Park was 40 degrees. Rendon's tonight … 45. — Andrew Simon (@AndrewSimonMLB) May 23, 2017

Rendon’s wasn’t the most impressive home run you’ll ever see. Harper’s was an absolute bolt.

Both get the job done.

Follow Bryan Frantz and 106.7 The Fan on Twitter