Best Memorial Day Events In Washington D.C.

Memorial Day is all about honoring and remembering those who bravely serve in the military protecting and sacrificing for this nation. Traditional celebrations surrounding the occasion generally revolve around patriotism and community festive gatherings and special events. As the nation’s capital, D.C. is booming with plenty of Memorial Day events. From parades to parties, here are some great ways to celebrate the day.
U.S. Capitol (West Lawn)
East Capitol Street N.E. and First Street S.E.
Washington, DC 20004
www.pbs.org/national-memorial-day-concert/about/the-concert/
Attend the free National Memorial Day Concert at the Capitol for the ultimate patriotic pursuit. An annual tradition since 1989, the concert features a grand collaboration of live music from the National Symphony Orchestra, dramatic readings, documentary footage and appearances by several notable celebrities and guests, including co-hosts Gary Sinise and Joe Mantegna. The concert is televised live on television and can be seen on PBS and other public channels including those accessible to military personnel overseas. The event will take place on Sunday, May 28, 2017 at 8 p.m. sharp with gates opening at 5 p.m.
Armed Forces Retirement Home
140 Rock Creek Church Road N.W.
Washington, DC 20011
(202) 829-0436
www.lincolncottage.org
A visit to the Lincoln’s Cottage is another great way to spend Memorial Day. Enjoy ongoing tours of the cottage between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. as well as free guided tours of the USSAH National Cemetery, which will be available at 10:45 a.m. and then again at 12:30 p.m. on May 29. There will also be a special wreath laying ceremony at the Soldiers’ Home at 10 a.m. You will find the Lincoln cottage right onsite of the Armed Forces Retirement Home. Visitor entrance is through the Eagle Gate.
Rockville Town Center
30 Maryland Ave.
Rockville, MD 20850
(240) 314-8620
www.rockvillemd.gov
Come out to Rockville Town Center for an annual tradition 73 years in the making. As part of the City of Rockville’s hometown holidays, ongoing free fun and entertainment will begin at 9 a.m. and last through 1 p.m. on Memorial Day Monday. A special ceremony will take place at 10:30 a.m., complete with live music, a wreath laying by the American Legion Post 86, a gun salute, presentation of colors and more. The day will begin with a much beloved tradition for many—the annual parade procession down Washington St.
City Hall
223 Little Falls St.
Falls Church, VA 22046
(703) 248-5077
www.fallschurchva.gov/calendar
Falls Church has an estimated 10,000 visitors planning to attend this year’s annual Memorial Day Festival and Parade, which will be held at the City Hall grounds on May 29. The day’s events will highlight the popular Don Beyer 3K Fun Run as well as a special Veterans’ ceremony. Other events to take place will include various food and craft vendors on location, children’s activities, pony rides and loads of other activities. All this plus live music from 40 Thieves and the City of Falls Church Concert Band will keep guests well entertained throughout the day.
Constitution Avenue and 7th Street N.W.
Washington, DC 20004
(800) 395-2036
www.americanveteranscenter.org/avc-events/parade
An annual event held consecutively for the last several years, the National Memorial Day Parade stands as the country’s largest Memorial Day event. Hundreds of thousands of parade spectators and participants come out each year to be a part of the grand occasion, which steps off at Constitution Avenue and 7th Street N.W. and continues past the White House to 17th Street. The parade features marching bands and Veterans from all 50 states, patriotic floats, balloons and more. This event honors all those who have served, are currently serving and/or sacrificed for their country, throughout history—beginning with the American Revolution up through modern day. The parade will take place at 2 p.m. sharp on Monday, May 29.