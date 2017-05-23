Best Memorial Day Events In Washington D.C.

By Laura Catherine Hermoza Memorial Day is all about honoring and remembering those who bravely serve in the military protecting and sacrificing for this nation. Traditional celebrations surrounding the occasion generally revolve around patriotism and community festive gatherings and special events. As the nation’s capital, D.C. is booming with plenty of Memorial Day events. From parades to parties, here are some great ways to celebrate the day.

www.pbs.org/national-memorial-day-concert/about/the-concert/ U.S. Capitol (West Lawn)East Capitol Street N.E. and First Street S.E.Washington, DC 20004 Attend the free National Memorial Day Concert at the Capitol for the ultimate patriotic pursuit. An annual tradition since 1989, the concert features a grand collaboration of live music from the National Symphony Orchestra, dramatic readings, documentary footage and appearances by several notable celebrities and guests, including co-hosts Gary Sinise and Joe Mantegna. The concert is televised live on television and can be seen on PBS and other public channels including those accessible to military personnel overseas. The event will take place on Sunday, May 28, 2017 at 8 p.m. sharp with gates opening at 5 p.m.

Lincoln’s Cottage Tours

www.lincolncottage.org Armed Forces Retirement Home140 Rock Creek Church Road N.W.Washington, DC 20011(202) 829-0436 A visit to the Lincoln’s Cottage is another great way to spend Memorial Day. Enjoy ongoing tours of the cottage between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. as well as free guided tours of the USSAH National Cemetery, which will be available at 10:45 a.m. and then again at 12:30 p.m. on May 29. There will also be a special wreath laying ceremony at the Soldiers’ Home at 10 a.m. You will find the Lincoln cottage right onsite of the Armed Forces Retirement Home. Visitor entrance is through the Eagle Gate.

Hometown Holidays In Rockville

www.rockvillemd.gov Rockville Town Center30 Maryland Ave.Rockville, MD 20850(240) 314-8620 Come out to Rockville Town Center for an annual tradition 73 years in the making. As part of the City of Rockville’s hometown holidays, ongoing free fun and entertainment will begin at 9 a.m. and last through 1 p.m. on Memorial Day Monday. A special ceremony will take place at 10:30 a.m., complete with live music, a wreath laying by the American Legion Post 86, a gun salute, presentation of colors and more. The day will begin with a much beloved tradition for many—the annual parade procession down Washington St. Related: Best Memorial Day Getaways Near Washington DC

Falls Church Memorial Day Events

www.fallschurchva.gov/calendar City Hall223 Little Falls St.Falls Church, VA 22046(703) 248-5077 Falls Church has an estimated 10,000 visitors planning to attend this year’s annual Memorial Day Festival and Parade, which will be held at the City Hall grounds on May 29. The day’s events will highlight the popular Don Beyer 3K Fun Run as well as a special Veterans’ ceremony. Other events to take place will include various food and craft vendors on location, children’s activities, pony rides and loads of other activities. All this plus live music from 40 Thieves and the City of Falls Church Concert Band will keep guests well entertained throughout the day.