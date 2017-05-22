Bruce Allen: Redskins close to hiring a general manager

ARLINGTON — Redskins team president Bruce Allen said on Monday that the organization is close to finalizing its plan for a new general manager, but would not disclose the exact role or title for that position.

Washington fired general manager Scot McCloughan on March 9 and operated without one in the final six weeks prior to the NFL draft. Allen said the Redskins have interviewed “over a dozen” candidates from outside the organization and spoken with every relevant in-house candidate, too.

It remains unclear if the new general manager will have control over the 53-man roster, which McCloughan was supposed to have during his two years with Washington. In the end, it didn’t work out that way.

“I’ve met people I’ve never worked with and it’s been a good period,” Allen said at Army-Navy Country Club, where the team hosted its third annual charity golf tournament. “We’ve learned a lot about other strategies and structures around the league, and it’s refreshing to hear their thoughts about the quality people we also have at Redskins Park.”

Allen added that a general manager might not be the only hire as a front-office restructuring looms.

“We’re going to be adding at least one, two, maybe three people,” Allen said.

For now, Scott Campbell remains the director of college scouting. He ran the draft process after McCloughan was fired. Eric Schaffer is vice president/football administration and negotiates player contracts, among many other duties. Alex Santos is the director of pro personnel and former Super Bowl quarterback Doug Williams is a senior personnel executive.

“From the beginning, I’m real proud of what the guys did this year in free agency and in this draft,” Allen said of how his front-office holdovers coalesced following McCloughan’s departure. “We have a lot of quality people who have performed well under some tough situations this year. This draft class and the excitement it’s brought to our locker room is exciting. We’re looking to add to it, and we’ll see what that is.”

