Bruce Allen: Any Kirk Cousins Deal Likely to Hinge on Deadline

ARLINGTON — Redskins team president Bruce Allen echoed quarterback Kirk Cousins’ comments last week that he is optimistic a long-term contract will happen by the July 15 deadline.

Speaking at Washington’s third-annual charity golf event at Army-Navy Country Club on Monday, Allen admitted that while there has been “constant dialogue” with Cousins’ agent, Mike McCartney, any agreement will likely come near that July 15 deadline when players on the franchise tag must sign a long-term deal.

“I’m always an optimist,” Allen said. “[Cousins is] having a good offseason so far, he’s working well with his new teammates and his former teammates. We’re looking forward to it. I’m still optimistic.”

Allen: Redskins Close to Hiring a GM

Allen has struck that same confident tone throughout the offseason. He is sure a deal gets struck, but insists the team has options next offseason if it doesn’t, with a third franchise tag possible ($34.4 million) or even the transition tag ($28.7 million). If the team didn’t use either option, Cousins would be an unrestricted free agent next March after playing out his contract in 2017.

“I think even Kirk said it: There’s a lot of players around the league on one-year deals, so it’s the nature of it,” Allen said. “We’d like to get a long-term deal, and I think he should want to get a long-term deal.”

That remains to be seen with Cousins this close to free agency. Allen mentioned the Redskins’ options for 2018, but both would be at a prohibitive price in a league where the salary-cap is likely to come in around $175 million next year. For now, the two sides work toward a resolution.

“I don’t want to say [talks are] every day,” Allen said. “I do believe that July 15 league deadline really is going to be the driving point to it, but it’s ongoing.”

