WATCH: Oliver Perez Saved the Day in Rain Delay

May 21, 2017 10:45 PM By Brian Tinsman
Filed Under: Oliver Perez, Washington Nationals

WASHINGTON — Washington Nationals reliever Oliver Perez has just two saves in his 15-year MLB career, but he added an important one this weekend, and just in the nick of time.

The moment happened just after 6 p.m. on Saturday, as a major rain storm kicked up at SunTrust Park in Atlanta. Tarps at MLB fields work great to keep the rain off the playing surfaces but turn into giant sails when hit with gusting winds:

052017 atl rain delay med 11zl87r1 WATCH: Oliver Perez Saved the Day in Rain Delay

via MLB Advanced Media

That’s precisely what happened, and the Braves’ field staff was caught short-handed. So Perez lent his–his non-pitching arm, to be exact:

That’s a classy move for Perez; one that he is not expected to do and anyone can imagine him avoiding. But he put his non-throwing arm to good use and saved the day. The rain delay lasted more than an hour and he had plenty of time to rest up in the clubhouse.

He also enjoyed an effective outing on the day, pitching one scoreless inning, striking out one Brave and lowering his ERA from 6.48 to 5.79.

 

