WATCH: Oliver Perez Saved the Day in Rain Delay

WASHINGTON — Washington Nationals reliever Oliver Perez has just two saves in his 15-year MLB career, but he added an important one this weekend, and just in the nick of time.

The moment happened just after 6 p.m. on Saturday, as a major rain storm kicked up at SunTrust Park in Atlanta. Tarps at MLB fields work great to keep the rain off the playing surfaces but turn into giant sails when hit with gusting winds:

That’s precisely what happened, and the Braves’ field staff was caught short-handed. So Perez lent his–his non-pitching arm, to be exact:

thanks to @nationals lanzador de relevo Oliver Perez for helping the @SunTrustPark crew get the tarp controlled at the @braves game today😝 pic.twitter.com/oaM0XQTnuJ — dandy lee strickland (@strickdand) May 20, 2017

That’s a classy move for Perez; one that he is not expected to do and anyone can imagine him avoiding. But he put his non-throwing arm to good use and saved the day. The rain delay lasted more than an hour and he had plenty of time to rest up in the clubhouse.

He also enjoyed an effective outing on the day, pitching one scoreless inning, striking out one Brave and lowering his ERA from 6.48 to 5.79.

